You were sad when Jugofresh closed. But now its chef just opened a new juice bar

Get your greens at Palma Juice Co.

Juice hot spot Jugofresh - or should we say cold spot? - closed its stores in 2018, with founder and CEO Matthew Sherman citing a lack of experience and rapid expansion as the causes for its closing.





But now, there’s a new spot for juice with a Jugofresh pedigree. Jugofresh’s former head chef Darren Laszlo is opening a new juice spot at The Citadel food hall in the Little River neighborhood.

Along with fellow owner Adriano Salucci, Laszlo has opened Palma Juice Co. and is serving up handcrafted juices (like the Leche de Tigre, with tiger nuts, filtered water, dates, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup and Himalayan salt). No, that’s not what they mean by “tiger nuts.”

The menu will also offer made-to-order acai bowls and smoothies like the Antioxidant Beso (almond milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey - yes, please).





All acai bowls are made to order at Palma Juice Company.

Got a scratchy throat? Order a wellness shot of Throat Candy for $4 (orange, lemon, lime, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, echinacea roots).

All products will be bottled in glass and served in reusable or biodegradable containers.

Laszlo says he’s committed to being environmentally conscious as well as serving fresh food and drink.

“Palma Juice Co. was established because we were tired of the status-quo, and to be frank, the mediocre options available to the consumer, served mostly in single-use plastic,” he said in a press release. “We only use produce at its peak freshness while keeping our process small-batch and made-to-order. We take pride in what we are handcrafting.”





Palma Juice Co.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami

The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday