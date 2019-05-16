Miami’s train station food hall is opening this weekend with a huge celebration

An updated rendering of the upcoming Central Fare food hall at the Virgin Miami Central downtown train station. Handout

Here’s something that will help you save a little gas money.

Brightline’s #305Weekend Celebration, commemorating its one year of service into Miami kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

To further entice you into ditching your car, the Miami train station will feature live music, “social media moments,” giveaways and pop ups, as well as a chance to finally eat at Central Fare, Miami’s latest food hall.

The food hall is anchored by La Estación American Brasserie, a 240-seat, 10,000 square-foot restaurant with four private event spaces and an open kitchen. On both Saturday and Sunday, La Estacion will offer a special pre-fixe brunch at $38 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m; guests will be able to add a bottomless mimosa or prosecco for an additional $12.

Central Fare also features Miami favorite World Famous House of Mac plus Bucks Crepes, Patagonia Flavors by Delicatessen Patagonia, Bio Bio Gelato, Parliament Coffee & Espresso Bar, Rosetta Bakery as well as Joe & The Juice.





Passengers will snag special discounted fares on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with tickets starting at just $5.

All ages are welcome. Families can enjoy cotton candy machines, face painting, a slime station and appearances by “Wizard of Oz” characters.





“The 305 Weekend is a way for us to celebrate our one year anniversary and grand opening of Central Fare within our Virgin MiamiCentral transportation hub with family fun, entertainment and low fares for our guests,” said Ali Soule, spokeswoman for Brightline, soon to be Richard Branson’s’ Virgin Trains USA. “This last year has been a tremendous one, full of incredible milestones that has changed the transportation landscape of South Florida.”

DJ Mark Levine kicks things off music wise from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Saturday. At 5 p.m. a troupe from Aura Entertainment will dance throughout the space.

Details: #305Weekend is all happening at Virgin MiamiCentral, 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami.

Schedule/tickets/info: https://offers.gobrightline.com/offer/305-weekend