Miami’s train station food hall changed its line up. Here’s who is coming instead

An updated rendering of the upcoming Central Fare food hall at the Virgin Miami Central downtown train station. Handout

Big name chefs and longtime local favorites were supposed to be the draw when the food hall at the downtown train station announced its plans almost three years ago.





Those plans have left the station.

The celebrity chef brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio will not be opening the massive anchor restaurant they had planned and promoted throughout 2016 for the upcoming Central Fare, the food hall at Miami Central’s train station. Out, too, are other promised Miami favorites.

Miami Smokers, out. Azucar ice cream and Blackbrick Chinese by Richard Hales, out. So too are Doggi’s Arepas and Romanico’s Chocolates. Only Rosetta Italian Bakery will be among the newly announced lineup when the food hall opens later this month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Just as Virgin has replaced Brightline, so will a new lineup replace those restaurants.

Charcuterie boards will be among the options at La Estacion American Brasserie by Juvia, the new anchor restaurant at the Virgin Miami Central downtown train station. Michael Pisarri Handout

The anchor restaurant, instead, will be La Estación American Brasserie by Juvia, which created the restaurant atop the colorfully lighted parking garage on Lincoln Road.

La Estacion will be a 240-seat, 10,000 square-foot restaurant with four private event spaces and an open kitchen.

Two cult favorites will be among the new vendors.

World Famous House of Mac, which started as a food truck in the Wynwood Yard before a short-lived attempt on South Beach, returns with a spot in the new train station. It recently opened a permanent spot in Wynwood. Expect dishes such as lobster mac and cheese, fried chicken over pumpkin waffles and jerk salmon pasta.

Lobster mac and cheese at the upcoming World Famous House of Mac in the Virgin Miami Central downtown train station. Handout

Patagonia Flavors, a spinoff of Delicatessen Patagonia on Miracle Mile, will bring its popular Argentine empanadas. (It also has a spot in Miami Beach’s Lincoln Eatery.)

The other tenants announced are Bucks Crepes, Bio Bio Gelato and Art de Vivre, a wine bar. They join Parliament Coffee and Joe and the Juice, which was the first spot to open.

Rosetta bakery is expected to open in the coming weeks, and the venue says it has a deal to open an 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, the team venture between Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem.

Central Fare at Virgin Miami Central

600 NW First Ave., downtown Miami