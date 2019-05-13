Is Miami ready for pit beef BBQ? We will find out at this new pop up restaurant

Have you ever had Maryland pit barbecue? You can now try it in Miami.

Miami, meet Maryland pit barbecue. Say hello to slabs of smoked meat and all the joy that goes with it.

Where to get it? At the new pop-up Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ, which opens May 19 inside Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House in Coconut Grove.

The pop-up comes courtesy of Chefs Phillip Bryant and Veronica Valdivia, formerly of The Local, who have teamed up with Ark Hospitality (Ariete, Chug's, The ScapeGoat and Taurus, also now home to Proof Pizza).





Bryant knows his meat - he’s the genius responsible for the famous Swine Burger, which took home top honors at the 2018 Burger Bash and is so popular it’s still served at Ad Lib in the former Swine space.

At Johnnie’s, Bryant and Valdivia will introduce Miami to Maryland pit barbecue, which is basically a lightly seasoned top roast grilled over charcoal, then sliced thin like deli meat and served on sandwiches.

“I grew up around pit beef, so I’m really looking forward to introducing this style of BBQ to the Grove,” Bryant said in a press release. “I think it’s time to bring a little bit of Maryland to Florida.”

So what should Florida expect? Special sandwiches like The Ronnie (Johnnie sauce, aged Swiss and sprouts); Beef N Cheddar (with white onion and pickled horseradish) and The Original (Johnnie sauce, white onion, horsey mayo).

Customers can also order baskets like the Pit Beef, more than a quarter pound of beef slathered in gravy or the garlic and honey spare ribs or even chopped brisket. Sides include brussels sprout slaw, rice grits, lima beans with smoked ham and Appa’s beef chili.

Johnnie’s is only open on Sundays and closes when the food runs out. The pop up plans to stay open through football season, so plan to eat away your Dolphins-related stress come fall.

Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ

Where: Taurus beer & Whisk(ey), 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove.

Open: Sundays only, from noon until the food runs out