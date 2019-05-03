Pollo Tropical added chicken sliders to the menu, and we can’t eat them fast enough

Breaking Pollo Tropical news: There’s a new menu item at Miami’s favorite fast food chicken restaurant. And you’re going to want to eat it.

On the year anniversary of Crispy Pollo Bites, Pollo Tropical is celebrating by announcing Pollo Bite Sliders.

These crispy nuggets of joy are made to order. There are three different kinds for your consideration: Chipotle with coleslaw and chipotle mayo. Buffalo with (what else?) buffalo sauce. Sliders with cilantro garlic sauce and pickled onions.

Cilantro garlic sauce sliders. Did we die and wake up in heaven?

The sliders come in a box of three, and a combo with fries and drink is $5.49. You don’t even have to leave the house - Pollo Tropical will deliver via Door Dash.

We performed a quick taste test for the sake of journalism and can only report that two thirds of the subjects ate their sliders so quickly and happily they could not discern which was best, only that all were “amazing.” One third voted, as always, for cilantro garlic FTW, but then again, this third has been known to do shots of cilantro garlic sauce. Try them all for yourself. We won’t judge you even if you pour pineapple rum sauce all over them.