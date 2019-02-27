This Miami landmark finally got delivery service. Now you can live that couch life

You know how you begin to hate life when you’re waiting at the Pollo Tropical drive-through window? How your very existence seems a chore and the future is bleak because those Crispy Pollo Bites seem a distant world away?
Now you never have to wait in that line again. Because Pollo Tropical officially delivers.
The Caribbean fast-food concept has partnered with the online platform DoorDash, and you know what that means: getting your chipotle chicken sandwich without having to put on pants. All you have to do is download DoorDash to your phone, and you’re ready to go. All 139 Pollo Tropical locations in Florida are ready to make your spicy poyo poyo dreams come true.
You can also place online orders at www.pollotropical.com.
To celebrate this brave new world - awash, we hope, in a sea of cilantro garlic sauce - there will be no delivery fees on orders over $10 between March 4-10.
