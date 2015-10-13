Serendipity Ice Cream & Yogurt shop opening this month in Wynwood

Wynwood — Miami’s hip home to cold-pressed juices, three craft breweries, a local coffee roaster, a four-star restaurant, a taqueria, a bakery and more — is adding another culinary specialty to its lineup: Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Cafe is opening this month at 421 NW 26th St.
Serendipity, open since 2008 at 9457 Harding Ave. in Surfside, is planning an Oct. 30 grand opening at its new Wynwood shop, with free scoops from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jessica Weiss’ kosher-certified creamery makes a range of ice creams, frozen yogurts and sorbets, including vegan, coconut-milk bases.
Weiss, a former lawyer (that’s her with the sprinkles-face, pictured), uses local ingredients like Florida honey and heirloom carrots whenever possible in crafting her unique flavors. Other mix-ins like marshmallows, cookie dough and peanut butter cups are all housemade. She’s even gotten friendly with her new neighbors, using Panther Coffee in a rich, roasty coffee ice cream and J. Wakefield Brewing’s La Nada Stout in a bold, dense chocolate-stout combo.
Besides the Surfside and soon-to-open Wynwood shops, Serendipity’s products are available at the Pinecrest Farmers Market and at several area hotels and restaurants, including the new 1 Hotel & Homes in South Beach.
Evan S. Benn is Miami Herald food editor: @EvanBenn
