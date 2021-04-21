Hey, Miami, wanna get high? Wynwood is about to get a weed lounge – and a reality show

What appropriate timing.

Ed Forchion, aka “NJ Weedman,” announced he was partaking in a new reality show based in Miami on 4/20.

“Miami’s High Life with NJ Weedman” will air this summer on the new streaming platform Unleashed Entertainment.

The reality show will place cameras into a lounge Forchion plans to open in Wynwood called Joint of Miami July 2.

A similar lounge called NJWeedman’s Joint operates in Trenton, New Jersey, a place to, um, relax.

“We cater to the cannabis consuming community,” says the establishment’s website. “All potheads are welcome.”

Here’s the rub: Recreational marijuana is now legal in New Jersey, but not yet in Florida. Medical marijuana is however legal if used for medicinal purposes so be sure to bring your all important card. Expect the cops to have a recurring role on the series.

Forchion very much wants the Sunshine State laws to change and hopes his in your face activism might move the needle.

“When I first started my marijuana mission, pot was illegal everywhere and I was viewed as the underdog,” he says in a release. “I’m coming to Miami to continue to cater to the cannabis-loving community. My expansion to Miami is proof of progress, yes, but until there is full inclusion and full representation of marginalized communities and the ending of systemic racism in legalization in this ‘new’ booming cannabis business, my battle continues.”

The funky lounge, with a huge mural out front, will also house a mini art gallery and juice bar and feature food trucks and entertainment such as occasional live bands and DJs.

A spokesperson for Unleashed told the Miami Herald that unlike the Garden State place, no weed will be sold at this local “members only” spot. Annual memberships start at $420 through June; day passes will also be available.

THE JOINT

Address: 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, Florida

Phone: 786-860-5634

Website: The Joint (thejointofmiami.com)

Opening July 2, 2021