You may start seeing lots of cannabis ads around Miami. Jay-Z is behind them

We can drink our heads off in Miami. But smoke cannabis to relieve stress?

Nope, not yet (unless you have a medical marijuana card).

Jay-Z wants to change that. The Grammy-winning rapper even started his own cannabis company called MONOGRAM.

In the United States, the use and possession of cannabis is illegal under federal law, thanks to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 (medical usage is legal, with a doctor’s note, in 35 states including Florida).

To promote MONOGRAM, the rapping mogul rolled out a shockingly gritty nationwide campaign; eight posters depict news stories, headlines and pictures of people who have been arrested for cannabis-related offenses.

The artwork is plastered across Miami, including such locations as the Government Center downtown, the Design District and Liberty City.

One bold sign reads, “Weed is a federal crime, even in states where sex with farm animals isn’t.”

Another says: “You can marry your first cousin in more states than you can buy recreational weed.”

More and more states are moving toward legalization of cannabis thanks to its wellness benefits (plus the millions that can be made from such a venture).

“I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market,” said Jay-Z. “Far too often we forget that these are real people whose everyday lives and futures have been affected by this outdated legislature.”