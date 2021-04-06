Miami Herald Logo
‘It’s literally lit’: See a fire break out this new Japanese hot spot in Midtown

You want golden rhino heads? You’ve got golden rhino heads at Salvaje.
The party didn’t seem to stop at Salvaje Japanese restaurant in Midtown Miami Saturday night, despite a decent-sized fire.

Video posted on Only in Dade shows how the blaze apparently started: A festive sparkler decoration went out of control.

Patrons at first seem to think it’s part of the fun, but then the smoke begins to billow furiously and the decoration turns into a mini inferno. The next part of the clip shows firefighters coming to the rescue outside the Hyde Midtown hotel hot spot with fire extinguishers.

Commenters couldn’t resist dark humor (and plenty of fire emojis) under the post:

“It’s literally lit.”

“New guidelines on indoor fireworks coming soon!”

‘The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire!”

“Where’s the ‘Oh No oh no oh no no no no no no’ [TikTok] song??”

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. A spokesperson for Salvaje did not return a request for comment.

And there is no mention of the incident from the 170-seat restaurant’s Instagram page.

A person who answered the phone Tuesday said Salvaje is currently closed for “remodeling.” She said the luxe eatery is set to reopen Thursday and is still taking reservations.

This internationally famous import, with restaurants in Spain, Panama and Colombia, recently opened its first U.S. location in January.

The place is known for its over the top decor, which includes golden rhinos and (yes) elaborate light fixtures.

Madeleine Marr
