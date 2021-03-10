Miami Herald Logo
Attention, spring break tourists: Age matters at this Fort Lauderdale hotspot

The Wharf
The Wharf Archivo/Miami Herald

This may come as a buzzkill to spring breakers, but a popular bar recently added age restrictions for out-of-towners.

Meaning that if even if you’re of legal age, 21, you won’t be able to get into The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, at least for now. On Instagram, the popular outdoor venue posted a notice saying that if you carry an out-of-state ID, you must be 23 and up, through March 31.

For those who fit the criteria: “General admission & walkups are welcome,” says the post. “However, we will be operating at reduced capacity. Masks must be worn at all times while walking through common areas and when not eating or drinking.”

In a statement, the festive spot clarified the reasoning, citing the ongoing pandemic: “With the anticipated influx of college-age students visiting from out of state, we believe this is the responsible thing to do to protect our guests and staff from the spread of COVID-19, as well as to help keep our doors open long term.”

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, part of the city’s Riverfront district, opened in the fall of 2019, a sister to The Wharf Miami. The new age-admission policy does not apply to the 305 location on the Miami River.

Reservations are strongly recommended for both spots.

