This popular outdoor venue on the Miami River is finally reopening with 2 new vendors

The Wharf Miami has announced its reopening in time for its third anniversary.
The Wharf Miami has announced its reopening in time for its third anniversary.

What better way to celebrate a third anniversary than to reopen?

The Wharf Miami, the busy outdoor venue along the Miami River, has announced it will reopen Nov. 13, just in time to celebrate its third anniversary.

The 30,000-square-foot venue will also have some new vendors to check out: South Beach’s The Chicken Spot, which will feed the people with Mac & Cheese bites, wings and sandwiches, and Sake Room, which will serve sushi, tiraditos and ceviches.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our doors to our guests again in a fun and safe outdoor environment,” The Wharf’s co-founder Emi Guerra in a press release. “After being closed for eight months, we are also excited to get so many people back to work.”

Sister property The Wharf Fort Lauderdale isn’t open yet, but an announcement is expected soon.

To RSVP for the reopening visit WharfMiami.com and follow @WharfMiami on Instagram for updates.

The Wharf Miami

Where: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami

Hours: Noon-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday starting Nov. 13; Thursdays will be added starting Dec. 3

