Little Haiti got a new open-air entertainment venue from the team behind Club Space

Despite a vaccine rollout, the key word for entertainment destinations in 2021 is still going to be “outdoors.”

Newest on the scene: Space Park in the The Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti at 298 NE 61st St.

The highly anticipated spot is brought to us by the folks at Club Space, hospitality experts Bar Lab and event ticket king LiveNation. It opened New Year’s Eve with a bang, with DJ Rony Seikaly and Ukranian electronica duo Artbat spinning tunes.

Think plenty of fresh air mixed with fun, social distancing opportunities; the leafy, artsy venue will have a casual meets stylish vibe a la The Wharf.

Despite being all outside, Space Park adheres to strict COVID-19 protocols and is operating at 25 percent capacity, meaning 1,500 people. Masks are mandatory at the entrance, where you will undergo a temperature check. Sixty tables, all by advance reservation, will be duly spaced apart.

Dancing? You want to dance? Unreal, but you can, in a limited way. One area of the venue features four small dance floors, in which you can groove masked and far apart from your fellow careful citizens. There will also be cultural events in the near future and the space will also serve as a community center.

This place sounds on brand for the months ahead of us in the 305 and beyond.

“We have identified excellent partners in the Space Park team and look forward to creating a world-class experience in Miami’s historic Little Haiti neighborhood,” said Neil Fairman, Managing Partner, MCIDi. “Of course, safety is our number one priority.”

Space Park

Where: 298 NE 61st St., Miami

Info: https://magiccitydistrict.com