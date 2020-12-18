One of South Beach’s favorite bars is opening up a tropical beachfront pop-up bar

Sweet Beach

Things really are looking up as 2020 mercifully comes to a close.

Popular neighborhood bar Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. announced it’s bringing a pop-up to the backyard of the Shelborne South Beach.

Sweet Beach opens New Year’s Eve.

Located on the property’s Oasis Garden, the outdoor venue offers a piece of the award-winning Sweet Liberty (voted one of the top 100 bars in the world), with a side of palm trees and sand.

Nosh on items from a locally inspired food menu or drink tropical themed cocktails (we like the sound of the South Beach Spritz) as you take in that fresh air.

Focus on the fresh, and the air.

Another nod to the COVID era: Guests don’t need to walk through the hotel. Sweet Beach has easy boardwalk access.

The pop-up will offer its smaller guests things to do, with family-friendly games like corn hole, ping pong, life-sized checkerboards, Jenga blocks and more.

“In true Sweet Liberty fashion, with our neverending goal to pursue happiness, we wanted to give our patrons a really great place that they can feel entirely comfortable coming to and spending the day or night at,” said restaurateur Dan Binkiewicz, a partner in Sweet Liberty Drinks Company. “Sweet Beach is just that. It’s a safe haven for those that simply feel more comfortable being outdoors in these unprecedented times.”

We’re all so for happiness right now so consider our plans made.

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://www.shelborne.com