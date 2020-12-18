Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Club + Bars

One of South Beach’s favorite bars is opening up a tropical beachfront pop-up bar

Sweet Beach
Sweet Beach Handout photo

Things really are looking up as 2020 mercifully comes to a close.

Popular neighborhood bar Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. announced it’s bringing a pop-up to the backyard of the Shelborne South Beach.

Sweet Beach opens New Year’s Eve.

Located on the property’s Oasis Garden, the outdoor venue offers a piece of the award-winning Sweet Liberty (voted one of the top 100 bars in the world), with a side of palm trees and sand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply (@sweetlibertymia)

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nosh on items from a locally inspired food menu or drink tropical themed cocktails (we like the sound of the South Beach Spritz) as you take in that fresh air.

Focus on the fresh, and the air.

Another nod to the COVID era: Guests don’t need to walk through the hotel. Sweet Beach has easy boardwalk access.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply (@sweetlibertymia)

The pop-up will offer its smaller guests things to do, with family-friendly games like corn hole, ping pong, life-sized checkerboards, Jenga blocks and more.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

“In true Sweet Liberty fashion, with our neverending goal to pursue happiness, we wanted to give our patrons a really great place that they can feel entirely comfortable coming to and spending the day or night at,” said restaurateur Dan Binkiewicz, a partner in Sweet Liberty Drinks Company. “Sweet Beach is just that. It’s a safe haven for those that simply feel more comfortable being outdoors in these unprecedented times.”

We’re all so for happiness right now so consider our plans made.

Sweet Beach

1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; http://www.shelborne.com

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service