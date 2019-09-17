Merengue, salsa or croquetas: Tell us what you want and we’ll find you the right Latin nightclub

Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho is the place to go when you want to show off your salsa moves. Michael Strader Marko

Miami has no shortage of dance floors, and nearly every club hosts some kind of salsa or merengue night. It can be overwhelming, even for locals who grew up hopping between Ball & Chain and Club Tipico Dominicano.

To help you plan the perfect rumba party schedule, we took a page out of Spotify’s playbook and organized some of the city’s best Latin clubs based on mood.

Whether you’re looking to learn how to salsa like a pro in Little Havana, ball on a budget in Kendall, or get down to some Juan Luis Guerra after chowing down on the best Dominican food in Miami, you’ll find the perfect Latin nightclub here.

When you want to turn up after visiting los abuelos in Hialeah

La Cocina Cocteleria Handout

La Cocina Cocteleria

La Cocina Cocteleria is Hialeah’s newest — and only — craft cocktail bar. Launched by the team behind LoKal, Spillover and Kush, this watering hole celebrates all things Hialeah while serving creative sips inspired by the neighborhood.

1000 East 16th St., Suite #305, Hialeah; www.lacocinahialeah.com

When you want to show off your ochos

Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho is the place to go when you want to show off your salsa moves. MSM Michael Strader Marko

Ball & Chain

This institution on Eight Street has been making people dance since 1935. Head there for live salsa — and salsa classes — in the patio and the best mojitos in Little Havana. Want to get a little ratchet instead? A DJ inside the club usually serves up plenty of reggaeton and hot Latin beats.

1513 SW 8th St., Miami; www.ballandchainmiami.com

When you want to treat your Midwest friends to a taste of chusmería

When was the last time you danced on the counter at Mango’s?

Mango’s Tropical Café

Yes, it’s a tourist trap, but it’s also tons of fun: the costumes, the music, the sloppy bachelor and bachelorette parties. For many locals, Mango’s is a guilty pleasure — and a great spot to take out-of-towners who still go wild when they hear “Danza Kuduro.”

900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL; www.mangos.com

If you’re feeling nostalgic for Cuba, but are a bit of a food snob

Interior of Café La Trova evokes old-world Cuba Adam DelGiudice

Café La Trova

Want to kick it like you’re in La Habana Vieja without leaving the United States? Café La Trova is set up to look like a street corner in Cuba, complete with a mid-century car and a laundry line stretching from one crumbling “building” to another. A live band plays on weeknights and weekends, and cocktails come served on chancletas. Beware, though — this is not your abuela’s home cooking. The dishes here have been carefully curated by award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein — think jamon serrano croquetas paired with fig jam.

971 SW 8th St., Miami, FL; www.cafelatrova.com

When you want to pop bottles...in Kendall

People in Kendall pop bottles, too.

TuCandela

Last year, Brickell’s favorite Latin club opened an outpost in Kendall’s Town & Country shopping center, and it gets lit. On Wednesdays, ladies drink free before midnight and select cocktails are just $5. On Thursdays, ladies drink free until 2 a.m., bottles are $150 and you can sip on bottomless cocktails for $35 until 1 a.m. On Fridays, you’ll get a free hookah with the purchase of a table and BOGO specials on select drinks...the list of specials goes on and on.

8405 Mills Dr. Suite 208, Kendall, FL; www.tucandelabarkendall.com

If you want mofongo with a side of merengue

Club Tipico Dominicano in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Amy Reyes

Club Tipico Dominicano

For more than three decades, this hot spot in Allapattah has lured savvy locals with its authentic Dominican dishes, live Latin music and non-stop party atmosphere — when the sun goes down, that is. The mofongo here is second to none, but be careful not to eat too much — you’re going to want to stay fleet on your feet when the party revs up.

1344 NW 36th St., Miami, FL; www.clubtipicodominicano.com