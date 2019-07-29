Things are about to change at Club Space thanks to new partners with deep pockets

The new team behind Club Space (l to r) Matt Teper, David Sinopoli, Pasquale Rotella, Coloma Kaboomsky and Davide Danese. Insomniac Events

Insomniac Events, the creators of the wildly popular Electric Daisy Carnival dance music festival, has acquired an ownership stake in Miami’s temple of EDM, Club Space. This partnership will leave all operations at Space unchanged in an effort to “drive and sustain the club’s presence in downtown Miami for the next decade and beyond.”

“Space is one of the most iconic dance music venues in the U.S., if not the world, and I’m excited that Insomniac is now a partner,” says Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella.

When Space opened on a sketchy stretch of downtown in 2000, some thought it would be yet another nocturnal flash in the pan. But for almost two unprecedented decades of sleep deprivation, the club has been a rite of passage for Miami partygoers.

In 2016, the club was bought by its current owners, known cheekily as “The Space Invaders.” Partners Davide Danese and Coloma Kaboomsky (of Link Miami Rebels) and David Sinopoli (founder of III Points) joined forces to re-imagine the club’s layout, vibe, and décor while bringing a new energy to the scene through big time bookings. And that’s where Insomniac comes in. “By partnering together, Insomniac and Club Space will redefine the club experience and keep the pulse of dance music in downtown Miami,” says a release.

We asked for clarification on the whole partnership deal, because, really, what does it all mean? In short: Space won’t be closing anytime soon because they have big bucks behind them, and, while club operations will still continue to be overseen by the current owners, there will definitely be collaborative events between the two entities in the future.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past three years to renew the energy inside Club Space and maintain a calm, safe environment while curating a space where people can enjoy a wide range of entertainment,” says Sinopoli.

Downtown Miami’s shift toward a residential neighborhood filled with high rises housing affluent residents has caused headaches in the past for Club Space and neighboring club E11EVEN. Residents waged a battle over noise levels coming from the clubs’ outdoor terrace areas in 2017. Heart Nightclub closed in 2018 after the owners grew frustrated from the ongoing legal battle over noise citations.

The new partnership may be an effort to insulate the club from further legal threats as downtown residents become more organized about protesting what they consider disturbances to their quality of life. At the recent Miami commission hearing to decide the fate of Ultra Music Festival, an organization of downtown homeowners sent an attorney to advocate against the festival’s return.

But Club Space’s owners are optimistic about the partnership and the club’s role in Miami’s nightlife. “Our Space Invaders team will continue to book the music and operate the club exactly as we have been,” says Sinopoli. “We believe that through this relationship with Insomniac we can continue to grow and secure our home at Space with a partner who has an aligned vision of the future of the Miami music scene.”