Find one of these happy hours on Miami Beach because traffic is terrible and you are thirsty

Photo/OpenTable

Miami Beach is not known for cheap cocktails. In fact, this is the one place in South Florida where two drinks will set you back some serious shoe money. So here’s the plan: hit these bars, restaurants and hotels in Miami Beach when the drink specials are poppin.’

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Chotto Matte

Miami Beach’s swanky Nikkei gem hosts happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m., serving up $4 Sapporo, $6 Bacardi Cuatro, $6 Pisco Sours, and bites ranging from $4-$8.

1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; www.chotto-matte.com

Call Me Gaby

Photo/OpenTable

From 4-6 p.m. on weekdays, this romantic al fresco hot spot serves signature snacks and pizzas for $9. You can pair your bites with $5 beer, $7 wine or $9 specialty cocktails.

22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.callmegaby.com

Sushi Garage





Sushi Garage on Miami Beach

Located in Sunset Harbour, Sushi Garage serves up happy hour form 5:30-7:30 p.m. every weeknight, featuring 50% off all liquor and select cocktails.

1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; www.sushigarage.com

Le Zoo

Stephen Starr’s chic brasserie in Bal Harbour Shops offers $1 oysters and $7-8 select wines and Aperol Spritzes daily during happy hour from 4-7 p.m.

9700 Collins Ave. #135, Miami Beach; www.lezoo.com

DRIFT at 1 Hotel South Beach

Can’t make it out after work on the weekday? The lobby cocktail bar and lounge at 1 Hotel South Beach doles out discounts on specialty and draft cocktails, beers, wines and mocktails every day from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach

Upland

Chef Justin Smillie’s SoFi hotspot hosts both weekday and weekend happy hours. Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. you can sip on $9 craft cocktails, $8 select wines and $5 draft beer while snacking on dishes priced between $10-$15. You’ll find the same deals on weekends from 3-7 p.m.

49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.uplandmiami.com

The ScapeGoat

Located in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood, intimate watering hole The ScapeGoat features select beers for $4, select wines for $6, and select cocktails for $8 during their daily happy hour, which runs from 5-8 p.m.

100 Collins Ave. CU4, Miami Beach; www.scapegoatsobe.com

Drunken Dragon

Drunken Dragon hosts Dragon Hour every day from 5-7 p.m. with drinks starting at $4.

Drunken Dragon hosts Dragon Hour every day from 5-7 p.m., and Reverse Dragon Hour Sunday through Thursday from 10-11 p.m. Both offer discounted bites and drinks starting at $4.

1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; www.drunkendragon.com

Foxhole

A few steps from Drunken Dragon, the late night speakeasy Foxhole offers partygoers half off the entire bar every day from 5-9 p.m. and again from 3-5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; www.foxholebar.com

Tanuki

Pan-Asian hotspot Tanuki serves up $4 beers $5 sake, and $6 wines and signature cocktails every day of the week from 4-7 p.m. at the bar. Make sure you also try some pork belly fuku buns, crunchy salmon rolls and the daily dim sum special, offered during happy hour for just $7.

1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; www.tanukimiami.com

Market at EDITION

Market at EDITION (Handout)

Located inside the EDITION, Market offers $2 oysters and $10 Whispering Angel Rose from 4-7 p.m. every day.

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; https://www.editionhotels.com