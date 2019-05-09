A Univision telenovela will have a gay couple as protagonists for the first time ever

Myths and stigmas: gay characters in soap operas The gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters in Spanish-language soap operas are often the targets of taunts and presented as stereotypes, promoting archaic stigmas and myths, el Nuevo Herald reporter Daniel Shoer Roth reports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters in Spanish-language soap operas are often the targets of taunts and presented as stereotypes, promoting archaic stigmas and myths, el Nuevo Herald reporter Daniel Shoer Roth reports.

This is not your abuela’s telenovela: For the first time in its history, Univision will air a primetime telenovela with two male stars as the lead couple.

Gay people have been featured before in various series, but not as main characters. In 2013, Univision made international headlines with a memorable same-sex wedding between two men in “Amores Verdaderos” (“True Loves”).

The upcoming Spanish language show is called “El corazón nunca se equivoca” (The Heart is Never Wrong), and it’s a spinoff of the Mexican telenovela, “Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia,” (My Husband Has More Family).





Viewers will follow the love story of Cuauhtémoc (Joaquín Bondoni) and Aristóteles (Emilio Osorio), the popular gay couple from “Mi Marido.” The young men will face challenges as they explore their relationship in today’s often judgmental society.

It is being shot in Mexico, but we will be able to watch it in Miami.

An air date has not been set.