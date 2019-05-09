News
A Univision telenovela will have a gay couple as protagonists for the first time ever
Myths and stigmas: gay characters in soap operas
This is not your abuela’s telenovela: For the first time in its history, Univision will air a primetime telenovela with two male stars as the lead couple.
Gay people have been featured before in various series, but not as main characters. In 2013, Univision made international headlines with a memorable same-sex wedding between two men in “Amores Verdaderos” (“True Loves”).
The upcoming Spanish language show is called “El corazón nunca se equivoca” (The Heart is Never Wrong), and it’s a spinoff of the Mexican telenovela, “Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia,” (My Husband Has More Family).
Viewers will follow the love story of Cuauhtémoc (Joaquín Bondoni) and Aristóteles (Emilio Osorio), the popular gay couple from “Mi Marido.” The young men will face challenges as they explore their relationship in today’s often judgmental society.
It is being shot in Mexico, but we will be able to watch it in Miami.
An air date has not been set.
