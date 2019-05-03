Dwyane Wade has a new job - he’s managing his baby Kaavia’s fashion line

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade with his daughter Kaavia during a press conference after his final home game for the Miami Heat. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Dwyane Wade didn’t stay retired for long. On Friday, the Miami Heat legend announced his latest career move: Promoting his baby Kaavia James’ adorable fashion line.

On Instagram, Wade posted a photo montage of the collection, saying he was “a proud manager aka Popager.” The basketball star was referring to the title Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner often uses to describe her profession, “momager.”

The “Kaavi James” line, includes dresses, onesies and T shirts with the expression “Shady Baby,” the nickname her famous parents gave to the six-month-old, due to her adorably adult facial expressions.

There are also matching duds for grownups and pets, too.

OK, so the baby didn’t exactly do any designing. Mom Gabrielle Union was responsible for that.





You can shop for “Kaavi James” stuff at New York and Company, where the “Being Mary Jane” star also has an eponymous clothing line. The pieces will also be sold at freestanding New York and Company store, at many malls across South Florida.





Prices run from $14.95 to $44.95.





“My collection is inspired by my daughter, Kaavia,” Union recently told Women’s Wear Daily. “I wanted to create a baby collection because it was a natural progression where I am in my life now.”

Commenters on Kaavia’s Instagram page (yes, she has one) with the identical photo were overjoyed about the new venture.





“Yesss KJ!”

“Capitalize!”

“Makes me want to have my own shady baby.”

Wade and Union welcomed Kaavia together via surrogate Nov. 7.