This is what the original ‘Real Housewives’ do when they hang out in Key West

Bravo

The OGs from the OC are filming in Key West this week.

That’s the Real Housewives of Orange County, the original series of the maniacally popular franchise on Bravo that’s now in its 14th season.

They rode down in cars, apparently from Miami, according to an Instagram post of the cast members.

And they did it in style.

They arrived Wednesday afternoon in convertible Maseratis they took down U.S. 1, a source said.

The famous housewives were driven to the 801 Bourbon Bar at about midnight and then taken home at about 2:30 a.m.

On Thursday, they’re renting Jeeps from Key West Adventures, the source said.

It looks like I let the #RHOC #RHOOC trip to #KeyWest out of the bag before they got there! LOL. Surely they are there by now. I think there was a bit of a hangover delay... https://t.co/fJcP6OcQk6 — TamaraTattles (@TamaraTattles) May 2, 2019

Vicki Gunvalson, while at 801, stopped to take a selfie with local entertainer Bria Ansara.

“Tonight was so fun!” Ansara posted on Facebook along with the selfie. “I thought she looked so pretty! She appreciated me telling her so. I love Vicki she’s awesome.”

The gossip site Tamara Tattles said it broke the news of the Key West visit first. But locals were buzzing about the anticipated visit a week ago.

Other cast members joined in the fun Wednesday night/Thursday morning at the 801, famous for its nightly drag shows.

“I went to 801 last night and they were all living their best lives!” posted local Arthur Crocker on Facebook. “They laughed and cheered the whole time!”

A source familiar with the crew’s itinerary said they are staying at a modest resort on North Roosevelt Boulevard, a mile from the tiny island’s downtown and the most exclusive resorts in Key West proper.

Ansara got a photo with Gunvalson, who is billed as the OG — “Original Gangsta” — of the Orange County series since she’s the only original cast member left.

Gunvalson, 57, who recently got engaged to Steve Lodge, has shared on the show personal matters such as dealing with depression and as Bravo calls it, “going under the knife,’ for plastic surgery.