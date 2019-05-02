‘I’m sorry but this dress is just trashy’: Yung Miami gets dragged at Billboard Awards

Yung Miami arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fashion is subjective. We get it.

But Yung Miami may want to have a chat with her stylist about her Billboard Awards outfit.

Though the bright yellow tutu like number was certainly catchy, it just didn’t look comfortable or user friendly at all.

The City Girls rapper (real name: Caresha Brownlee) arrived with her boyfriend, rapper Southside.

The other half of the rap duo, Jatavia “JT” Johnson, is stiil in jail on credit card fraud charges.

Yung Miami and JT were nominated for Top Rap Female Artist but lost out to Cardi B.

For such an honor, we would hope the Miami hip hopper would have represented by making wiser fashion choices.

At least Brownlee made it to the top of some worst dressed lists.

After posting a pic on Instagram of her ensemble, which included too-big matching pumps, commenters were a little harsh, likening her dress to window curtains and “the baddest loofah.”

“I’m sorry, but this dress is just trashy,” wrote another.

And: “I just wanna know who made that ugly a-s dress.”

Actually, Brownlee did not tag the gown’s designer, but her local stylist is ICON Billingsley. In his Instagram bio, he says he is a cross between Dr. Dre & Andre Leon Talley. Hunh?

ICON told followers Yung’s tulle number was by custom clothing designer Oyemwen.

A similar dress, The Veronica, goes for $350 on the retail site, if you’re interested in stealing Yung’s look.