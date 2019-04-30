This Victoria’s Secret model was discovered in Miami. Now she’s flat broke

Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton is a beautiful woman, but her finances are in ugly shape.

The onetime Victoria’s Secret Angel has filed for bankruptcy after a series of unfortunate events, according to The Blast.

Heatherton was discovered during a vacation to the Magic City when she was 17, she told the Miami Herald during a 2012 interview.

“[It] was my first time on a plane,” Heatherton told Ocean Drive magazine during another visit down south in 2014.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue standout said she was walking around University of Miami’s campus when an Abercrombie & Fitch scout jumped out of a cab and asked her if she was with an agency.

“I was horrified,” she told the glossy. “I was like, ‘I don’t model.’”

She must be really horrified now.

Court documents show that the six foot tall model said her average monthly income is a paltry $1,089.91 but her expenses are $1,074. In her checking account, $919.





The 30-year-old has obviously fallen on hard times in her industry since 2017, when she made $226,596. The Illinois native listed her income as $18,000 in 2018, and just $2,820 so far this year.

On her Instagram, it says she is represented by MP Management Chicago, but work offers don’t appear to be streaming in.

It’s hard to fathom Heatherton’s stunning fall from grace.

Is it a shopping problem? Because her credit card debt is out of control.





The documents show Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex currently owes a whopping $215,601.49 on three separate cards, as well as $100,000 from a lawsuit with a former business partner and $41,000 in back taxes to the State of New York.

For a supermodel with access to the finest of things, Heatherton’s closet is apparently pretty barebones these days since she claims to have hawked most of her pricey stuff.

Her property includes a $995 vintage jacket, $500 in other clothing, and a $945 diamond necklace.

Heatherton, whose birth name is Erin Bubley, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year.

We wish her the best of luck. Maybe come back to South Beach? There are lots of models here .