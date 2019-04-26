This menswear designer just turned your beach vacation into a pair of swim trunks

Talk about a cool souvenir.

Guys, you can now take home a memento from your awesome trip to South Beach: The Setai, Miami Beach, has collaborated with British men’s resortwear retailer Orlebar Brown on a pair of limited-edition swim shorts featuring the hotel’s three iconic pools.

The Setai swim shorts are available for purchase exclusively from Orlebar Brown’s two Collins Avenue stores on South Beach, The Setai Gallery Shops and Bal Harbour, for a cool $375.

Orlebar Brown launched at the hotel’s retail space The Setai Gallery Shops in December 2018.

The scene showcased on the photographic men’s shorts features pools, palms and a beachy feel.

Founder Adam Brown recently told Forbes why he thinks millennials flock to his line, which is known for customizing swim trunks with one of a kind images, such as your own Instagram photos.

“We make the original and best tailored swim shorts, quality assured by our 5-Year Guarantee. Our fit is based on a pair of men’s traditional tailored trousers and have been expertly crafted from no less than 60 elements, such is our attention to detail.

Want more proof that OB is a trendsetter? James Bond himself (aka Daniel Craig) was caught sporting OB’s haute trunks in the 2012 movie “Skyfall.”

The sexy trunks apparently created such buzz, the designer is coming out with an exclusive 007 collection next month.

University of Miami communications student Kristen Kasmai contributed to this report.