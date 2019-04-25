Paulina Rubio just got slammed by her ex, who says she’s alienating him from their son

Things are getting really rough with Paulina Rubio and her baby daddy.

The Mexican singer was just got called out publicly by her ex, fellow singer Jerry Bazua. He is the father of Eros and often posts pictures of the child, obviously missing him.

In a lengthy Instagram open letter written in Spanish Wednesday, he accuses the pop star of alienating him and his family from their own flesh and blood.





Bazua claims she doesn’t send photos or calls or won’t let the boy visit him in their home country, and that there has been no contact from her in five months.

“You won’t allow my son to be with his cousins, uncles and grandparents here in Mexico,” reads the post. “The baby is far from his roots and doesn’t know where he comes from or who his family is.”





The so called Chica Dorada (Golden Girl), who has a home in the Venetian Islands, did not respond to the accusations. Instead, a few hours after his open letter went out to the world, the “La Voz Espana” host chose to promote a new song called “Indifferent” on her Instagram.

The two were never married so a custody arrangement is unclear. Comments were disabled on Bazua’s post, but may we suggest a good family law attorney?





Rubio, 47, also shares custody of her son Andrea, 8, with ex husband Nicolás “Colate” Vallejo Nájera.