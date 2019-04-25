Paulina Rubio just got slammed by her ex, who says she’s alienating him from their son

Things are getting really rough with Paulina Rubio and her baby daddy.
The Mexican singer was just got called out publicly by her ex, fellow singer Jerry Bazua. He is the father of Eros and often posts pictures of the child, obviously missing him.
In a lengthy Instagram open letter written in Spanish Wednesday, he accuses the pop star of alienating him and his family from their own flesh and blood.
Bazua claims she doesn’t send photos or calls or won’t let the boy visit him in their
home country, and that there has been no contact from her in five months.
“You won’t allow my son to be with his cousins, uncles and grandparents here in Mexico,” reads the post. “The baby is far from his roots and doesn’t know where he comes from or who his family is.”
Paulina: No tienes vergüenza de interponer una demanda contra Colate, con todos los detalles que le pones e inventas,cuando tu tienes ya casi 5 meses sin darme informacion de Eros? Ni fotos,ni llamadas, ni visitas, nada absolutamente nada...ademas dejas al bebe con quien tu quieres... Por otra parte Tu, no permites, que mi hijo conviva con sus Hermanos,Primos, Tios y Abuelos aca en Mexico y logicamente lo haces, para que el bebe este alejado de sus raices y asi conozca de donde viene y quienes son su familia paterna...todavia no logro entender por que negarle el amor de su familia al bebe? creo que tu prefieres que el niño crezca encerrado como tu, sueles hacerlo..... Entonces..tu? De que la juegas? Que no...que eres una Gran Mujer de Paz? Que Roll juegas de la Superstar o Celebridad ejemplar?? Te falta mucho mija, para parecerte a varias Mamas que conozco... Voltea a tu alrededor!! La gente es mas Humilde hoy en dia... Que no... que tu quieres a los niños? Que no... quieres se desarrollen con amor?? Si siempre haz navegado con esa bandera de PAZ y AMOR, por que no la ejerces de verdad?? En el Teleton dijiste que todo era, por y para, el bien de los niños!!! Pena te deberia de dar, decirlo, frente a las camaras. Por favor!!! No te queda hacerla de Victima y de la Buena mujer y Super Mama ! Cuando tu bien sabes, que No lo eres.... Lo que pasa es que nadie te conoce Bien..... invitalos a vivir contigo!!! Que no te angustie mi mensaje... si mi maestra fuiste tu. Pd. Copienlo rapido, que luego luego los.borro.
The so called Chica Dorada (Golden Girl), who has a home in the Venetian Islands, did not respond to the accusations. Instead, a few hours after his open letter went out to the world, the “La Voz Espana” host chose to promote a new song called “Indifferent” on her Instagram.
The two were never married so a custody arrangement is unclear. Comments were disabled on Bazua’s post, but may we suggest a good family law attorney?
Rubio, 47, also shares custody of her son Andrea, 8, with ex husband Nicolás “Colate” Vallejo Nájera.
