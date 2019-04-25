This Miami nightclub owner just proposed to his girlfriend with a little help from cops

Nightclub impresario Romain Zago has opened Myn-Tu.

It’s one of the most original (and not exactly romantic) engagements we’ve ever seen.

Mynt nightclub owner Romain Zago set up an elaborate scheme to propose to his girlfriend of a year, Venezuelan fitness model Carolina Delgado, on Saturday.





The France native, who recently opened restaurant Mynt-Tu, got a little help from his friends at the Miami Beach Police Department to do the deed.

In two separate Instagram videos, you can watch how the drama went down.

In part one of the clips, Zago is driving on Alton Road in South Beach in his white Range Rover with Delgado.

The caption reads that Delgado thinks they are going to lunch.

Suddenly, an MBPD patrol car pulls them over in front of the Miami Beach Marina.

The officer tells Zago that his driver’s license is suspended. Zago then steps out of the vehicle and is handcuffed. Delgado then gets out of the car looking worried. “I thought this was taken care of,” the model tells the officers.

A cop then tells her that the good news is that since she is a licensed driver she can take the car, but has to bid goodbye to her boyfriend.

Suddenly, Zago gets down on bended knee and presents a ring.

“You’ve got to be kidding me Romain! You don’t do that!” Delgado says. “Seriously!”

She then she kicks him jokingly.

Eventually, Delgado accepts the ring and they kiss, sealing the deal.

“SHE SAID YES!!!” Zago wrote on the post. “Just over a year ago, Carolina asked me if Mynt was open on a Thursday evening. Had I known she was gonna come so beautiful, irresistible & charming, ready to Hunt me like a Trophy, ready to make me happy, ready to send me 180 roses after our first week together; I would have probably been so nervous that I would have f**ed everything up.”





Zago, whose divorce from “Real Housewives of Miami” star Joanna Krupa was finalized in August 2017, added that he didn’t know he was ready to settle down again.

His famous ex couldn’t resist commenting on the post.

“You are lucky she didn’t kill you after that lol,” Krupa wrote. “Congrats.”

Zago then thanks everyone who helped with the set-up, including the cops.





The happy couple jetted off to Paris for an “engagementmoon,” as per their social media.

A wedding date has not been set, says a Mynt spokeswoman.



