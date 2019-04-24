These concerts promise an ‘all-in’ $20 ticket — no fees. But is there a catch?

Young fans express support for Ariana Grande Fans of the American singer Ariana Grande who were caught up in the deadly attack at Manchester Arena drew strength from and voiced moral support for their pop idol in the immediate aftermath. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the American singer Ariana Grande who were caught up in the deadly attack at Manchester Arena drew strength from and voiced moral support for their pop idol in the immediate aftermath.

If vinyl LPs can have a Record Store Day, why can’t concerts have a National Concert Week?

And unlike the records counterpart, which isn’t a price reduction but designed for collectors, National Concert Week dangles a price cut as an incentive.

Live Nation’s $20 All-In Tickets promo runs May 1-7.

Starting at 9 a.m. May 1 through 11:59 p.m. May 7, fans can buy tickets for over 2,800 shows across North America among the 600 artists participating in the Live Nation offer. And this All-In deal means “including fees.”

Among the participating acts: the Elvis Costello & Blondie team-up, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, the reunited Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Florence + the Machine (you saw them singing over the closing credits of Sunday’s “Game of Thrones”), Kodak Black, and the Nelly/TLC/FLo Rida package.

Mary J. Blige 2019 file photo. The R&B star performs July 11, 2019 at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheater with Nas. Miami Herald File

In South Florida this means upcoming concerts by Mary J. Blige and Nas (July 11 at Coral Sky Amphitheater near West Palm Beach), the Luis Miguel tour June 22 at Sunrise’s BB&T Center and Kiss’ supposed End of the Road “farewell” world tour at the BB&T on Aug. 9, and newcomer Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You Too Tour Sept. 11 at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

Luis Miguel performs in concert March 16, 2019 in Bogotá, Colombia. Leonardo Muñoz EFE

There are also a handful of shows at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena. These include Chayanne (May 11), Nicky Jam (May 18) and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour (May 31).

So are the seats good, you wonder?

They depend on the show and it varies by show, said a spokeswoman for LiveNation. “The tickets are in different locations.”

Fans can opt in to purchase the $20 tickets on participating shows on livenation.com.