This is one collaboration we didn’t see coming.

On Monday, a picture of Madonna and Maluma popped on the Colombian rapper’s Instagram.

There they are, posing: She’s in a wedding dress, he’s in a flashy red suit.

“This seems incredible but I still can’t believe it’s reality!” he wrote in Spanish. “On April 17 we will launch our song called “Medellin...M&M.”

The pop queen was more mysterious, posting the same picture, with just the letter “X,” along with Wednesday’s date.

Madge fans will have long known that “X” stands for her latest alter ego, Madame X, that’s she’s been teasing on social media awhile. That’s also the name of her newest album.

And really sharp celebrity watchers knew back in February, something was up with these two when Madonna posted a picture of herself with the “Trap” superstar. They were in a recording studio, “Cooking up some Fuego!”





So who exactly is Madame X, you ask?





In a recent video tease, Madonna explains she is a “secret agent, traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore.”

So, yes, Wednesday is the day. Noon is the time.

And she may be 60 years old, but this lady is really good at promotion, people. So learn from the best.

While many people seemed enthused about the partnership, there were the haters, of course.





“That’s how far you’ve fallen, Madonna! You have to sing with a reggetonero to be successful! Gross.”

Another poster called the erstwhile Material Girl her an “old vampire” who sucks the blood of young talent. Yikes.

‘I won’t listen to that noise,” wrote another.

Let’s hope it’s a good song and we’re keeping an open mind.

One social media user summed up our feelings:

“Seriously. Why so much resentment? Madonna is an amazing lady and Maluma is making history. Let’s hope it’s a great duo. At least it’s bringing attention to Colombia. Wishing this [track] great success.”