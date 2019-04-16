Here’s a look at Dwyane Wade’s legendary NBA career Take a look back at the legendary career of Dwyane Wade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at the legendary career of Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade is doing retirement right.

On Sunday, the Miami Heat legend, who played his very last game in the NBA in Brooklyn on Wednesday night against the Nets, indulged in some Me Time.

Wade spent the day getting pampered at the SPA at Auberge Beach in Fort Lauderdale.

Pics of No. 3 lounging in his robe will put a smile on any diehard Wade fan’s face.

The man looks happy, relaxed and at peace. Just days before Wade went through a wide range of emotions during his final days with the Miami Heat (so did we, BTW).

No wonder he’s smiling. The oceanside spa sounds pretty sweet.

“Elements of sea, salt, sand and sound flow abundantly at the new Spa at Auberge Beach, where a sense of ‘Vitality Revived’ is at the heart of each and every one of our wellness treatments,” reads the website. “Here, indigenous ingredients, tropical elements and results-driven rituals come together alongside pristine beach views.”

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks to fans and his teammates during a goodbye ceremony before his last NBA regular season game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A spokeswoman for the spa told Miami.com that the 37 year old superstar got a massage, scrub and facial and treated his team to a “plethora of services of their choice as well,” including massages, facials and mani/pedis.





Following the spa day, the group was escorted over the property’s restaurant DUNE, for a dinner and wine pairing in the restaurant’s wine cellar. Wade toasted to his pals, thanking them for everything they did to make his one last dance extra special.

On his Insta, you see him and his pals chilling at the pool; the whole entourage smiling in robes on chaise lounges.





“After a season full of #onelastdance moments today we treated ourselves to a TeamWade spa day!” he wrote.

A few nights before, Wade joined his family, friends and colleagues for a luxe dinner at South Beach club Prime Private, the exclusive VIP sister of Prime 112 and Prime Fish.

Guests included his wife, Gabrielle Union, and local rappers Rick Ross and Fat Joe.

“Throwing it back to @dwyanewade at @primeprivate celebrating his incredible 16-year career with friends and family earlier this week! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the @miamiheat and the @cityofmiami!” read the eatery’s caption. “Cheers to that!”