Nope.

Larsa Pippen is shutting down a rumor that she is hooking up with her bestie Kim Kardashian’s ex husband.

The former model, who is in the midst of divorcing NBA legend Scottie Pippen, took to Instagram after gossip sites like UsWeekly started the rumor that she was hooking up with Kris Humphries at Coachella Festival over the weekend.

Perez Hilton wrote on his post, “Kris Humphries and Larsa Pippen spotted getting friendly and playful at VIP party... Larsa Pippen is one of Kim’s best friends. Do we have another Jordyn Woods situation on our hands? Does this break girl code?”

The onetime “Real Housewives Of Miami” star said that yes, she was talking to the retiring basketball player but it was a friendly chat, nothing more.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min,” Pippen’s Story post read. “He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after just 72 days of wedded (non)bliss in 2011, so doubtful she would care, anyway.