‘Make your Instagram followers jealous’: Unicorn Factory in Wynwood opens this weekend

Can’t get enough of unicorns? Neither can this place.

The aptly named Unicorn Factory is having its grand opening in Wynwood this weekend.

The pop-up museum is devoted to the mythical and wildly popular one horned beasts.

“Bring your imagination to life inside the Unicorn Factory,” reads the website. “Immerse yourself in our once-in-a-lifetime experience. A plethora of rooms filled with breathtaking and instagrammable scenes will guarantee a lifetime of memories.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

So yes, definitely make sure your phone is charged and your filters on.

“Each of our custom-crafted experiences are sure to trigger your senses & make your Instagram followers jealous. You absolutely have to see it to believe it.”

On the list of frequently asked questions, TUF says that the “immersive” and “Interactive” experience is via guided tour. Arrive 15 minutes before your reserved time slot.





Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2600 NW 5th Avenue in Wynwood. All tickets are sold online only, bring a photo ID. Unicorn Factory. 2600 NW Fifth Ave., Miami.

All tickets are $38; children aged 3 and under go free. Anyone under 18 be accompanied by an adult at all times. No strollers will be allowed in the venue.

More info at www.unicornfactorymia.com



