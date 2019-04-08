‘Zion had his cheering section today’: Dwyane Wade’s son attends Miami Pride parade

Miami Herald file

The Miami Beach Pride parade had some celebrity attendees on Sunday.

Seen at the always festive, annual event along Ocean Drive: Movie/TV star Gabrielle Union, who was with her and Dwyane Wade’s baby daughter Kaavia, and her two stepsons, Zion and Zaire Wade.





On Union’s Instagram Stories, you could see various pictures of the colorful event (her husband was in Toronto playing the Raptors, but also posted pics).

“Zion had his cheering section today,” the retiring power forward wrote about his family going to Pride. “Wish i was there to see you smile kid!”

“We support each other with Pride,” wrote Union with a pic of Zion, 11, who was sporting a pin with a rainbow, the symbol of gay pride. The Miami Heat star also shared her post.

The fam went out to eat afterward at R House in Wynwood, known for its drag brunch.

Zaire, a rising basketball star, also storied a pic of the two siblings: “Love you bro, no matter what. Gotcha back, kid. Support gang!”