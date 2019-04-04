South Beach is finally getting a Trader Joe’s, but they’ll have to wait

Trader Joe's exterior

We’ve heard rumblings for literally two years, but at last, it seems Trader Joe’s is opening in South Beach.

Soonish.

Folks over at local website The Next Miami spotted coolers going into the space at retail/residential complex 17 West at the corners of Alton Road and West Avenue.





So that was a hopeful sign. We already started salivating for that Two Buck Chuck.

But we’ll have to wait a few more months.

A spokeswoman for the Monrovia, California, based company told the Miami Herald that the store is aiming for a “late summer” opening.

She said to check back with Trader Joe’s website, which currently says that the location at 1229 17th Street at is “Coming Soon.”

As the Miami Herald previously reported, 17 West is five-story, mixed use structure that will also contain apartments and a parking garage with about 160 spaces for public use.





Happy? A lot of locals sure will be, especially since the 61 year old supermarket chain (founded in Pasadena, California as Pronto Markets) has great deals, and deals are scarce in SoBe.





“We keep our costs low — because every penny we save is a penny you save,” reads the website. “It’s not complicated. We just focus on what matters — great food + great prices = Value.”