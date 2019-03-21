Daddy Yankee crushes it as first Spanish language performer on on ‘The Late Late Show’

Daddy Yankee made history Wednesday night.
The reggaeton star appeared on the “The Late Late Show,” performing “Con Calma,” as James Corden’s first Spanish language artist.
It’s a quirky performance on a flashing, lit up stage: Videos play behind the superstar, with sunglasses dripping red. Then digital images flash until DY collaborator Smoke shows up on screen
The Puerto Rican singer, 42, had interesting backup - dancers wearing emojis of his face.
“Con calma, yo quiero ver como ella lo menea. Mueve ese poom-poom, girl. Es un asesina, cuando baila quiere que to’ el mundo la vea I like your poom-poom, girl.”
Translation: “Calmly, I want to see her shake it. Move that poom-poom, girl. She is a murderer, when she dances she wants the world to see her. I like your poom-poom, girl.”
“Con Calma” is killing it: The track is the most streamed and most watched video on the Internet right now.
