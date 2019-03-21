‘La Flaca’ Lili Estefan celebrates birthday in Miami with famous friends and family

Happy birthday, Lili Estefan!
The “El Gordo y La Flaca” star celebrated her 53rd year on earth in true Miami fashion Wednesday night.
Pictures and video posted to social media show Estefan had a major blowout at Estefan Kitchen, owned by her famous uncle Emilio and his wife, Gloria.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Celebrity guests included Maria Elena Salinas, who posted a picture of her and the birthday girl with the caption, “Super fun celebration with my dear friend surrounded by love, family, friends and a lot of Zandunga,” referring to the Mexican dance.
Also in the mix: Thalia and her husband Tommy Mottola, who apparently surprised Estefan.
On the entertainment front, Emilio and daughter Emily banged a little on the conga drums.
Huge gold balloons spelling out “LILI” decorated the venue and a giant, multi-tiered cake was wheeled out out with sparklers as candles.
Gloria serenaded the TV star in Spanish via video, singing, “Feliz Cumpleanos, mi Flaquencia (Happy Birthday, my skinny girl).”
Then the music icon joked, “How is it that that every year, I am always older than you?”
Lili appreciated all the attention and love: “Thank you everyone for coming out! Let’s keep this party going!” she wrote on Instagram.
Comments