Get ready for an ‘epic lineup:’ Shaq’s Fun House is back for Miami Music Week

Love Shaq? You’re about to get a whole lot of him, Miami.
The NBA legend turned all around entertainer is back with his over the top carnival-themed festival, “Shaq’s Fun House,” coming to The ToeJam Backlot in Wynwood March 29 for Miami Music Week.
The evening promises cameos by some of the world’s top DJs hand-picked by the big man himself, as well as dancing, interactive circus performers, photo booth, food and premium open bar.
If last year’s raucous Fun House is any indication, expect the unexpected: The varied mix of guests included Denver Bronco’s Von Miller, designer Alexander Wang and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John.
And who could forget that insane, impromptu dance-off between the host and New England Patriot wild man Rob Gronkowski? Certainly not the Internet.
While last year’s shindig is a hard act to follow, with performances by the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and Nervo, O’Neal says this event will “blow 2018 out of the water.”
“The talent roster for this year’s Shaq’s Fun House Miami will surpass even last year’s epic lineup,” said the former Miami Heat superstar who was just named an auxiliary deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “The lineup is Shaq-sized, and what is even crazier is the Fun House experience.
“Miami: I am back for another championship.”
Want more? An after hours party at the Backlot will technically kick off the morning of March 30 at 1 a.m. until the sun comes up.
New for 2019, Hakkasan Group will activate a Las Vegas nightlife experience with an exclusive VIP deck hosted by Omnia Nightclub, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic. Eats will be served by local hotspot STK.
While the majority of the Fun House is invite only, a limited number of all-inclusive tickets from $149 are on sale to the general public at www.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.com.
If you’re not a night owl and are too old for viral, social media antics, from 2 to 3 p.m. on March 29, the Shaqster will be taking to the streets of Miami behind the wheel of a customized ice cream truck. The location is yet to be determined.
The basketball icon will giving away gelato pops as well as JBL headphones and complimentary tickets to the event.
