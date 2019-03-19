Get ready for an ‘epic lineup:’ Shaq’s Fun House is back for Miami Music Week

In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Shaquille O’Neal, performing as DJ Diesel, appears at KAABOO 2017 in San Diego, Calif. O’Neal will put his deejay skills on display at his private carnival-style event in Miami. O’Neal said that his new event concept called “Shaq’s Fun House” will debut March 23 during Miami Music Week. Photo by Amy Harris