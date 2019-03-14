Enrique Iglesias battles the snow in chilly video for ‘Despues Que Te Perdi’

Enrique Iglesias traded in sunny Miami for the slopes of Colorado in his video for the remix of “Despues Que Te Perdi” (After I Lost You).
When the Spanish pop star made the choice to hop on Jon Z’s popular track, he may not have been sure he’d be spending time in ski town Fairplay for the chilly shoot.
The clip starts out with Iglesias looking absolutely freezing, trudging through the snow with a walking stick.
The father of two, 43, eventually ends up in a desolate cabin in the woods to meet up with Jon Z. Flashbacks of a beautiful ballerina play while the men stare longingly at a mannequin with ballet shoes.
We admit the video, directed by Alejandro Perez (“Bailando”), is creepy in a cool way, and make us feel infinitely better for living where it’s warm year round.
As for the song, Iglesias just lent his voice but no other changes were made, Jon Z told Billboard.
“The idea was that it was a duet and really for me, it was an honor,” said the Puerto Rican singer. “I have admired Enrique since I was a child.”
The video since its Tuesday premiere has received more than 10,000,000 views.
“I love it when I get to hear a song that I fall in love with immediately,” said Iglesias, who reached out to Z initally. In this case, Jon Z wrote the song, and I am thrilled to be part of it!”
