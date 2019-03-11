‘Best day of my life’: WSVN anchor Belkys Nerey gets married in Miami Beach

Belkys Nerey is a married woman.
The WSVN news anchor, 52, wed her longtime beau Saturday night at The Bass in Miami Beach.
The couple met cute.
For those singletons who hate air travel, let this be a lesson to you.
Nerey was seated next to her husband-to-be, Demetri Mouratis, on a transcontinental flight from Athens to New York City in July 2013.
“I met him when I least expected it and when I wasn’t looking,” Nerey told the Miami Herald of the handsome Chicagoan. “I was exhausted from traveling and wasn’t going to talk to anybody on the plane and just sleep. We ended up talking the entire flight. It was like five first dates in one!”
Last May, they announced their engagement after the 50-year-old software executive got down on bended knee in Paris.
Attendees at the wedding included Nerey’s Channel 7 co-workers, including her co-anchor Craig Stevens, as well as Shireen Sandoval and Lynn Martinez, stars of Nerey’s former show, “Deco Drive.”
Nerey said she and Mouratis wanted a wedding with traditional elements but not necessarily a traditional wedding. This was her first wedding and his second.
First off, that meant no wedding cake: Guests gorged on Mojo Donuts.
And her dress? Nerey found it on Instagram.
“I follow Butchwax Vintage, an online only store based out of San Diego,” the journalist explained of the tea length, long-sleeve frock made by Gene Shelly’s Boutique Internationale from the early 1950s or 1960s.
A pal of Nerey’s became an ordained minister so he could marry the two.
As for the entertainment, a highlight of the nuptials had to be when Gloria Estefan got out on the dance floor with the bride dancing to the singer’s 1985 hit with Miami Sound Machine, “Conga.”
Video posted to Nerey’s Instagram shows Emilio Estefan clapping in the background as his famous wife dances and lip syncs to the Miami Sound Machine hit.
“Epic, epic, epic,” Nerey said. “It was so fun. Seeing all my guests in the conga line was magic. If I could bottle up all that good energy and share it with the world, I would.”
After all that excitement, the honeymoon will have to wait. Nerey is back at work on Wednesday, she said.
