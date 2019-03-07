‘I love all women:’ Rapper Future denies banning plus-size model from Miami club

Naomie Chaput’s fun night out in Miami Beach turned into a nightmare, or so she says.
The plus size model told Buzzfeed News that she was planning to see rapper Future perform last Thursday at Story Miami nightclub in South Beach.
On her way there, the Montreal resident allegedly was contacted by the party’s promoter telling her and a pal to abort the trip, according to Chaput’s publicist, Daniel Bouabdo.
“She was on her way there and they were in contact with the promoter who had arranged for them to go to the club,” Bouabdo told BuzzFeed. Chaput was then harshly told, “Don’t even bother coming. Future asked for no fatties.”
Outraged, the model did what any self respecting citizen does with a Smartphone: She vented via an Instagram Story.
“It’s not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don’t give a damn about no f*****g rappers,” she says in the story, accessed by Buzzfeed. “It’s the fact that it’s a thing in 2019 where we can say, “Well, no fatties in the club.’ This is crazy, insane.”
Future appeared to deny the allegations Tweeting: “STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME.. love all women.”
The model reached out directly to Future on Instagram and according to screenshots she gave to Buzzfeed, the “Low Life” singer responded and shifted the blame to the SoBe club and its policies.
“U lied on me,” read a message from Future’s verified account. “U should’ve said Story told u that s--t.”
Miami.com has reached out to Story, which had no comment.
An industry insider told Miami.com there are no known promoters for that event.
