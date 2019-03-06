News

Take the best photo of Miami and Pitbull might give you a two-night stay in a Miami Beach hotel

By Sarah Moreno

March 06, 2019 12:09 PM

If you always have a camera in hand to snap a picture of every curious corner of Miami, then this is your chance to put that passion to work.

Pitbull wants to see who can take best picture of Miami and show the most outstanding attributes of the city in tribute to #305Day.

The photo must show creativity and also quality. It must be submitted in digital format before March 7 at 11:59 p.m. on the artist’s page, pitbullmusic.com

The prize consists of a two-night stay at a four-star South Beach hotel and a dinner at the artist’s new restaurant, iLov305, on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

The contest is open to anyone who is of legal age. The digital photo must be presented on the artist’s site, as well as an entry form, which can also be obtained there. The necessary information is: name, age, zip code, telephone, email and gender of the contestant.

The requirements for the photo that will participate in the contest are:

▪ Only a digital photo that is originally taken by the contestant.

▪ The photo must not show sexual, obscene or defamatory content.

▪ The contestant must provide the permits to use the photo in case they are requested.

▪ The photos that are uploaded to the page will be displayed on the site.

▪ The judges, selected by the sponsor of the contest, will choose the winning photo taking into account creativity, photographic quality and representation of the attributes of Miami. For more information on the terms and conditions of the contest, go to pitbullmusic.com/mr305day/

