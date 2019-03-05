Luis Fonsi & Maluma just checked out this Miami hotspot on Sunday Funday

Luis Fonsi mixed no business with his pleasure on Sunday.
The recording artist, whose smash hit “Despacito” recently broke records with more than six billion views on YouTube, enjoyed Sunday (Funday) at Miami hotspot Kiki on The River with his family including wife, model, Agueda Lopez, and kids.
Arriving by yacht, naturally, Fonsi and his crew feasted on crab cakes, sashimi and salads.
Spies at the restaurant say Fonsi, wearing a baseball cap with the word ICON on it, took photos with Kiki’s Chef Steve Rhee and thanked the staff before rolling out by yacht before sundown.
Kiki’s reeling in the Latin talent: Last week, chart-topping superstar Maluma spent his afternoon there, dining at Chef Rhee’s waterside VIP table.
In the company of a dozen or so friends, Maluma feasted on Greek spreads, salads and seafood.
Insiders say the “Trap” crooner, amazingly, was not hounded by selfie seeking fans as he went incognito in tinted glasses and a hoodie.
Maluma’s manager Miguel Lua snapshotted the two on Instagram with the rapper’s “Magia” (Magic) tattoo on his arm on full display.
The post received more than 11,000 likes, with most fans just telling Maluma they love him in two languages.
The caption: “Un par de HPs.” (A pair of HPs). For the bilingual and Internet savvy, those two letters are an abbreviation for the Spanish phrase “hijo de p--a,” or, “son of a b---h.”
The Colombian released a song of the same name March 1. It’s the first track off his new album “11:11.”
He explained to Forbes the reasoning behind the title: “It’s a d-----bag. It’s a guy who doesn’t respect women, it’s a guy who’s always annoyed, doesn’t let her go out or have a fun life,” he told the magazine. “That’s what I’m saying in the song: It’s dedicated to all these guys because they have to change. Their girlfriends are going to get fed up with them. They need a relief, to go out, drink, have fun. It talks to the female perspective.”
