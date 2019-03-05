You too, Victoria’s Secret? All these store closures are beginning to make us sad

First, the bad news: Retail is basically dead.
The good news? You won’t have to wait in long checkout lines anymore or be seen buying a bra in public.
Yes, the sad fact remains that some of your favorite stores are going the way of the rotary phone. The brick and mortar version, anyway.
Such major brands as JC Penney, Foot Locker, Victoria’s Secret (including PINK) and Gap (which is splitting from Old Navy) just announced big time closures this week.
Payless is going out of business. Kaput. So are Gymboree and Charlotte Russe. Ann Taylor won’t be your go-to for workplace attire for much longer — it’s on “deathwatch,” reports Yahoo News.
Industry insiders are calling the sad state of affairs “Retail Apocalypse.”
If you enjoy going to Sawgrass Mills, dealing with the masses and picking over clearance racks, we are sorry for you.
“If anything, this increases my concerns for the malls,” Jan Kniffen, CEO of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide consultants, told CNBC. “I think we see more store closures in 2019 than in 2018. This year is already ahead of last year.”
CNBC adds that 4,309 store closures have been announced by retailers so far this year.
For the rest of you, just carry on. Keep on clicking for your stuff via online shopping.
Remember: no fitting room or mirrors. With lingerie, that may not be should a bad thing.
Track the local closures of your South Florida top spots here.
