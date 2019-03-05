News

Jazz in the Gardens is making all your old-school musical dreams come true

By Madeleine Marr

March 05, 2019 09:17 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 2011 UNICEF Ball presented by Baccarat held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 2011 UNICEF Ball presented by Baccarat held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on December 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF) John Sciulli Getty Images for UNICEF
Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival is back to bring some beautiful music into your life this weekend.

Hosted by radio personality Rickey Smiley, the 14th annual event returns to Hard Rock Stadium Saturday and Sunday with a stellar old school lineup including Lionel Richie, En Vogue, and Doug E. Fresh and the Sugarhill Gang.

“The Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival is produced by the City of Miami Gardens and since its first run has secured its place among the most well known Festivals featuring Jazz, R&B, Neo-soul and World Beat music,” reads the website.

Though you were listening to some of these folks when you were a kid, your children may also appreciate the wide range of talent sharing one stage.

Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert encourages people of all ages to come out.

“The diversity in the music and talent offers something for everyone, from the most requested artist for the JITG stage, Lionel Richie, to gospel and of course jazz,” he said in a statement. “The City is extremely pleased with the growth of the festival and the opportunity to showcase our home, Miami Gardens, to the thousands of patrons it attracts.”

There’s still time left to buy advance tickets at $99 for a two-day pass. For last minute attendees, tickets at the gate will be $119 for the same pass.

For tickets and information, visit JazzInTheGardens.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000..

Madeleine Marr

