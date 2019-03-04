‘La Reina del Sur’ returns to Telemundo for season 2 with English subtitles

Kate del Castillo returns to the screen to reclaim her throne as Teresa Mendoza and admits it bluntly: “My worst nightmare came true.”
“I only have one option left,” says the Mexican actress in the video about the upcoming premiere of the popular narconovela. “My enemies better get ready.”
“La Reina del Sur” is returning for a second season on Telemundo beginning Monday, April 22 at 10 p.m.
“I feel like home again,” Del Castillo said in a statement. “Teresa means a lot to me. It is the role that allowed me to conquer this medium in a way that reverberated in my life. “
The new season, said the artist, is “much, much more than what the public demands of television nowadays.”
According to the network, “La Reina del Sur” has been its most successful series. And given the show’s popularity on Netflix, this new season will have English subtitles.
The series picks up the story of the legendary Mendoza, the brave woman who dominated the world of drug trafficking and then fell off the grid into the U.S. Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program.
Eight years later, the character played by Del Castillo, “leads a life in total anonymity in Italy, as Maria Dantes, while raising her daughter Sofia in the Tuscan villa Massa Marittima. However, her life will take an unexpected turn and she will have to do everything possible to recover her throne,“ according to Telemundo’s synopsis of the novel.
As a prelude to the new season, Telemundo reported that it will broadcast” La Reina del Sur: First Season Special Edition” starting on Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m., a condensed version of the original 35 chapters.
