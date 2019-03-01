‘He’s so stinkin’ cute:’ XXXTentacion’s baby just had his big reveal on Instagram

He’s here: Gekyume.
XXXTentacion’s baby made his big reveal on social media this week.
The infant’s mother, Jenesis Sanchez, posted various pics of the munchkin on her Instagram account.
Our personal fave is the one with “Yume,” what she affectionately calls him, wearing a cap in the shape of a crown, with the caption, “He’s so stinkin’ cute.”
Sanchez isn’t wrong there.
There’s another post with the baby appearing to be sleeping, but you can see the resemblance to his famous father.
The little one is also wearing mittens, which are often used for newborns who tend to scratch themselves.
XXX’s good friend DJ Scheme shared the pic, saying “Geko, I love youuuuuu.”
Yes, this baby looks like he’s going to be cherished by family as well as XXX’s fans.
Comments were almost all positive on the posts.
One follower commented on Scheme’s repost, summing up what many fans are likely feeling: “He’s going to carry on his dad’s career as the best f### rapper in the world. We all miss him. He’s definitely got his dad’s nose and lips. We’re all sorry for you and Geko’s lost but he will be XXXTentacion Jr. Future rap.”
According to the slain artist’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, the baby’s name means “universe of thought,” and is a word that was made up by her son.
