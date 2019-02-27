Dr. Miami is fighting for your right to a safe butt lift

After a buttload of scary, but entirely true, headlines about Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) gone horribly wrong, a Miami-based association of tush-tweaking doctors from all around the world has been formed to educate the public and train surgeons.
Leading the charge is Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, who helped found the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS). The goal of the group, says Salzhauer is “to educate the public and surgeons alike about the safest ways to perform the BBL operation.”
Just Googling “Botched Brazilian Butt Lifts” alone may leave you deflated. And it’s no joking matter. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Brazilian Butt Lifts have the highest death rate of all aesthetic procedures. As a result, in August 2018, that same society, along with several other plastic surgery specialty societies, formed the Task Force for Safety in Gluteal Fat Grafting, issuing an urgent warning about the procedure’s risks.
The Brazilian Butt Lift is an operation where fat is removed from places you don’t want it - the tummy, love handles, back - and injected into the gluteal region to make a more shapely curvier booty. If done wrong, the surgeon could inadvertently inject fat into the bloodstream. This can result in death.
The risk factors stem from the technically challenging nature of the procedure and the rise in the procedure’s popularity with celebs, which has caused more non-board certified and non-plastic surgeons to attempt the operation. Among those celebs who have had BBLs: Kim Kardashian, Madonna, and Cardi B, who admitted to almost dying after getting butt injections .
With the new association, Dr. Miami plans to launch a massive media outreach campaign on social media and traditional outlets to alert people to the potential problems.
“The Brazilian Butt Lift is safe when the people performing it are doing it properly,” Dr. Miami says.
When it comes to your behind, it pays to be ahead of the curve.
