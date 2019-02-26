News

Ricky Martin just posed in his boxers and Instagram is going nuts

By Madeleine Marr

February 26, 2019 03:22 PM

Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan AP
Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan AP

Ricky Martin just made our day. Heck, our week.

On Sunday, the pop singer decided to strike a pose on Instagram to illustrate what he obviously does with his spare time.

Work out.

Martin is leaning against a wall in a pair of white trunks, which appear to be boxers, not briefs. His chest, arms and abs are totally ripped.

View this post on Instagram

SUN-day ️

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Most commenters seemed to be appreciative of the post, dropping compliments in both Spanish and English.

“Whouahhhh. Handsome,” wrote one fan.

“My God, how gorgeous can one person be?” gushed another.

“Beautiful man.”

But, sorry, you can look at Martin, but don’t touch.

In the pic, the 47 year old Puerto Rican native also sports his wedding ring.

His husband of two years, Jwan Yosef, is no slouch in the looks department, either.

So Ricky, if the whole music-acting thing doesn’t work out, we firmly believe you could have a career as a Calvin Klein underwear model.

Madeleine Marr

Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.

  Comments  