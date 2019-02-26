Ricky Martin just posed in his boxers and Instagram is going nuts

Ricky Martin just made our day. Heck, our week.
On Sunday, the pop singer decided to strike a pose on Instagram to illustrate what he obviously does with his spare time.
Work out.
Martin is leaning against a wall in a pair of white trunks, which appear to be boxers, not briefs. His chest, arms and abs are totally ripped.
Most commenters seemed to be appreciative of the post, dropping compliments in both Spanish and English.
“Whouahhhh. Handsome,” wrote one fan.
“My God, how gorgeous can one person be?” gushed another.
“Beautiful man.”
But, sorry, you can look at Martin, but don’t touch.
In the pic, the 47 year old Puerto Rican native also sports his wedding ring.
His husband of two years, Jwan Yosef, is no slouch in the looks department, either.
So Ricky, if the whole music-acting thing doesn’t work out, we firmly believe you could have a career as a Calvin Klein underwear model.
