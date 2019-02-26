Lil Wayne just got slapped with a lawsuit by his former private chef

Lil Wayne just got whacked with a lawsuit from his former private chef, who alleges the rapper failed to pay him for his services.
D’Antoine Hills is suing Weezy and his record label company, Young Money Entertainment.
According to documents obtained by Miami.com, Hills claims he is owed roughly $35,000 for the time he was employed by Lil Wayne from 2014 to 2017. The chef was hired to cook meals for the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, in his La Gorce Island waterfront mansion which he sold for $10 million two years ago.
The hip hopper didn’t completely stiff Hills. The hip hopper apparently paid more than $380,000 for services over three years that added up to right around $416,500.
In documents, John Adan is listed as Hills’ attorney on record, but there is no lawyer listed for Wayne. No hearing has been set on the matter.
It seems after working for the New Orleans born singer, Hills got out of the private chef biz and is now in real estate, according to his LinkedIn profile.
