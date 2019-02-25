Former Hialeah mayor to start a new television network in Miami Lakes

The former mayor of Hialeah, Julio Martinez, announced last Friday the launch of a 24-hour television station that will operate from Miami Lakes and specialize in local political information and sports.
Martinez said he will assume the executive direction of the television station named The True-La Verdad Network, created with capital from Cuban businessmen who fled Venezuela in the face of the crisis in that South American country. He specified that one of the investors is Julio Rodríguez, from the founding family of the CMQ in Havana. Rodriguez explained that they are coordinating the distribution of the channel signal and the implementation of correspondents in at least four major cities in the United States.
The veteran politician added that he will be responsible for raising $ 2.7 million in local investment to guarantee the annual operation of the channel. He emphasized that he ventured into this television project with the interest of disseminating amateur and professional boxing programs, a discipline he dedicated himself to as a promoter in Hialeah, parallel to his political life.
“Moving forward with this project is a great triumph for me,” Martinez told the Nuevo Herald. “It fills me with joy and pride, to work to bring this channel forward.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
In 2014, Martinez underwent two surgeries after suffering a serious accident on the I-95, when helping a friend to change a tire. Two years later, Martinez led the presidential election campaign of Donald Trump from Hialeah.
Comments