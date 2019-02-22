News

Peter Frampton comes alive but not for much longer if you believe the British rocker

By Howard Cohen

February 22, 2019 02:24 PM

Peter Frampton embarks on his Finale Farewell Tour in June, with three dates in Florida in September.
Rock guitarist Peter Frampton entered the pop culture firmament with the release of his “Frampton Comes Alive!” album in 1976.

Forty-three years after the release of that seminal double-LP live recording, the British musician has just announced the Peter Frampton Finale — The Farewell Tour.

He hasn’t said why he’s giving up the coming alive thing — no doubt, he’ll spill some of his reasons during his appearance on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” sometime after the 7 a.m. hour Saturday on CBS4.

There are three shows booked in Florida:

Sept. 4 at Jacksonville’s Daily Place.

Sept. 6 at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Sept. 7 at Tampa’s Credit Union Amphitheatre on the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the tour, which begins June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 on LiveNation.Com.

Support acts include Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening on the Florida dates.

