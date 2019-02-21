‘That’s not my bag, bro!’ Video shows Lil Pump’s fight with Miami cops before arrest

There’s video.
TMZ obtained bodycam footage from Lil Pump’s arrest in December at Miami International Airport.
The rapper was already on the flight to Los Angeles, but was booted off for questioning after baggage handlers reported smelling a strong odor of weed from a bag that was labeled Garcia, his birth name.
No drugs were found, but Lil Pump did not comply. After a heated discussion with officers, the “Gucci Gang” chart topper got upset and began cursing and raising his voice, which led to him being cuffed and hauled off on a disorderly conduct charge.
The video shows a shouting match between him, his manager Dooney Battle and Miami cops on the jet bridge.
“That’s not my bag, bro!” the 18-year-old yells repeatedly. “I’m telling you, it’s not my bag!”
“CALM DOWN!” yells an officer, literally in the singer’s face. “I don’t care! It’s your bag now!”
As the cuffs go on, Lil Pump whines that his jewelry is coming off.
“C’mon, bro,” he says defeatedly as the clip ends.
The bag in question was later found to have belonged to another member of Pump’s party.
This wasn’t the Miami Gardens native’s first brush with the law. He was arrested last year for driving without a license in Little Havana.
